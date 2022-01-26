STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opinion Polls are 'Opium Polls' : Akhilesh Yadav

The SP had earlier written to the Election Commission demanding ban on opinion polls on news channels, terming them a violation of election code of conduct.

Published: 26th January 2022 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday warned people against opinion polls ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly calling them “opium polls".

"Opinion Polls in reality are Opium polls. We need to be careful of them,” Yadav said in his address at the party office here on the occasion of Republic Day.

"BJP leaders want to take the election in a different direction with their statements. All kinds of misconceptions are being spread on WhatsApp," he said.

The SP had earlier written to the Election Commission demanding ban on opinion polls on news channels, terming them a violation of election code of conduct.

Yadav said people with "negative mindset" and those "dividing the society" want to take the country backwards.

"The country got its freedom through a long struggle and sacrifice of thousands of youths. A pledge must be taken to save this freedom, democracy, and the Constitution," he said.

Yadav alleged that the BJP government "insulted" the farmers during the farm bill strife and exhorted people to come together against it.

"Farmers' sons are protecting the border. But farmers are being harassed in the country and subjected to use of force. What was done to crush the farmers' protest we all know. Everyone must consider this assembly election as their own. It will be decisive."

Yadav also claimed that people's problems will go away after March 10 when SP will have come to the power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
opinion polls opium polls
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp