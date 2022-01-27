Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Mask-less BJP, Congress leaders gain notoriety

While senior MP politicians – including ministers and Rajya Sabha members Digvijaya Singh and Vivek Tankha – have recently tested Covid positive, a number of BJP and Congress leaders don’t seem to be worried about the surging third wave. Recently, visuals went viral of BJP leader and Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist, Imarti Devi, where she was seen throwing away a face mask distributed by AAP workers in Datia district. Just a day later, Nakul Nath, the first time Congress MP son of ex-CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath was not only seen sans face mask at an event in Chhindwara, but while addressing the event, he said, “I’m neither afraid of corona nor of Section 144 of CrPC.”

Indore’s Covid situation betters as Bhopal’s declines

The state capital Bhopal has left Indore behind in terms of clocking new cases of Covid since two days. State’s most populous metro, Indore, used to be the Covid capital of MP with maximum new as well as active cases of the viral infection during all three waves of Covid. On Tuesday, Bhopal reported 2,095 cases at 27 per cent positivity and on Monday 2,024 cases was reported at 28.90 per cent positivity. On the other hand, the number of new cases as well as the positivity rate is declining in Indore, which reported 1,992 cases on Tuesday at 17.65 per cent positivity on Tuesday and 1,963 cases at 19.22 per cent positivity on Monday. The number of newly recovered cases has started exceeding new positive cases in Indore, which isn’t happening in Bhopal.

Uma Bharti’s drive for total ban on liquor in Feb

Former MP CM and ex-union minister Uma Bharti will launch her statewide campaign for total ban on liquor and other intoxicants in MP after February 14. While making it clear that her campaign wasn’t against the BJP government in the state, but against consumption of liquor and other intoxicants, she tweeted recently that the issue has been informed to senior RSS and BJP leaders and she’ll start the campaign after February 14. The opposition Congress leader Narendra Saluja was quick to react, saying his party will support the saffron-clad BJP politician’s campaign.

Dhar first in MP to roll out vaccine dose to all teens

The tribal dominated Dhar district became the first district in MP on Tuesday to render the first dose of the Covid vaccine to all eligible teenagers in the 15-18 years age group. The Dhar district administration had set a target of inoculating at least 1,42,115 children, but the target was surpassed on Tuesday with first dose being rendered successfully to 1,42,296 children of the teenaged group, Dhar district administration sources said. The records show that till Tuesday 7.30am, Dhar was first spot with 99.4% coverage, followed by Panna at 88.3%. Bhopal figures in the third spot with 86.8% coverage and Indore figures a poor 33rd, with 71.3% coverage.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com