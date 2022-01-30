STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India will run on Gandhian ideology, not Hindutva: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday said Mahatma Gandhi's ideology is the guiding light for the country.

Published: 30th January 2022 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday said Mahatma Gandhi's ideology is the guiding light for the country, which will run on the teachings of the Father of the Nation and not on Hindutva.

The Gandhian thoughts are deeply rooted in the country and nobody can wipe them out, Patole said addressing Congress workers at the party office in central Mumbai after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

''The Gandhian philosophy has been accepted the world over. The country will run on Gandhiji's teachings and not on Hindutva,'' said the Congress leader, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra.

He also said Gandhiji lives on through his teachings.

''Gandhi is not an individual, but a thought. His teaching of non-violence has been accepted the world over. The country's independence and Constitution are under threat at present, and we have to be alert to protect them,'' Patole said.

Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said "Hindutvawadis" feel the Father of the Nation is no more but he is alive, where there is truth.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

"A 'Hindutvawadi' had shot Gandhi ji. All 'Hindutvawadis' feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag 'Forever Gandhi'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nana patole Maharashtra Congress Maharashtra India Hindutva Gandhian Ideology
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp