India's emerged as a responsible global voice on climate change: President Ram Nath Kovind

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has emerged as a responsible global voice on the issue of climate change and its ambitions are a testimony to the country's sensitivity towards nature, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said climate change is a challenge confronting the whole world and lauded the government for announcing India's ambitious targets to combat it.

"Climate change is a major challenge confronting the whole world at present. India has emerged as a responsible global voice on the subject. At the CoP-26 summit, my government has announced that by 2030 India will reduce its carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes.

"India has also committed to a target of becoming a net zero emission economy by 2070. India has also taken the initiative of 'Green Grid Initiative: One Sun, One World, One Grid' with the global community. It is the first international network of globally interconnected solar power grids. Our ambitions and resolves towards the environment are a testimony of our sensitivity towards nature," the president said.

India's commitments to the ambitious targets were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 26th climate summit held in Glasgow last year.