STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's emerged as a responsible global voice on climate change: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said climate change is a challenge confronting the whole world and lauded the government for announcing India's ambitious targets to combat it.

Published: 31st January 2022 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Climate Change

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has emerged as a responsible global voice on the issue of climate change and its ambitions are a testimony to the country's sensitivity towards nature, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said climate change is a challenge confronting the whole world and lauded the government for announcing India's ambitious targets to combat it.

"Climate change is a major challenge confronting the whole world at present. India has emerged as a responsible global voice on the subject. At the CoP-26 summit, my government has announced that by 2030 India will reduce its carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes.

"India has also committed to a target of becoming a net zero emission economy by 2070. India has also taken the initiative of 'Green Grid Initiative: One Sun, One World, One Grid' with the global community. It is the first international network of globally interconnected solar power grids. Our ambitions and resolves towards the environment are a testimony of our sensitivity towards nature," the president said.

India's commitments to the ambitious targets were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 26th climate summit held in Glasgow last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Ram Nath Kovind Climate Change
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp