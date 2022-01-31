STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women commissions need to widen their scope of work: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said those who did not give priority to women safety, women did not hesitate to remove them from power.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that the role of women in the society is continuously expanding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the women commissions will have to increase their scope of work and give a new direction to the women of their states.

Speaking on the occasion of the 30th foundation day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), the prime minister said the participation of women in the growth cycle of a "new India" is increasing continuously and the commissions should also promote the role of women in entrepreneurship as much as possible.

"Today, the role of women is continuously expanding, so all women's commissions will also have to increase their scope of work and give a new direction to the women of their states," he said.

Modi also said people with old thinking considered the skills of women as a matter of domestic work but it is necessary to change this mentality to bolster the country's economy.

Taking a swipe at the previous governments, he said those who did not give priority to women safety, women did not hesitate to remove them from power.

Highlighting the steps taken by his government toward women empowerment, Modi said both the Make in India and the Self-reliant India initiatives are utilising the skills of women for the country's progress.

With 26 weeks, he said India is one of the countries that give maximum maternity leave to women.

"About 70 per cent beneficiaries under the Mudra Yojana are women and crores of women have started their business using the scheme," the prime minister said.

