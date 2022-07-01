STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patna Diary

BJP Miniter Ram Surat Kumar announced in Bihar assembly that some towns and cities will be named after PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Published: 01st July 2022

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

Towns, cities to be named after CM, PM
BJP Miniter Ram Surat Kumar announced in Bihar assembly that some towns and cities will be named after PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The minister’s remarks came in reference to government’s scheme to provide benefits of PM Awas Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna even to those who were landless. Under the scheme, government will provide land to beneficiaries for construction of houses. Such cities and towns will be set up in all 38 districts of the state. Taking a swipe at the government’s announcement, former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi quipped, “What happened to ‘adharsh gaon’ (model villages) adopted by MPs.

CM inaugurates Ganga Path in Patna
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated first phase of Ganga Path in Patna, giving the state capital its first ‘marine drive’. The corridor, which connects Digha to Patna Medical College and Hospital, has been compared to Mumbai’s Marine Drive and London’s Thames Path. The road has come up along the Ganga River on a 13m high dam. The stretch is a part of Ganga Path Development project, which includes a 20.5 km long four-lane expressway between Digha and Deedarganj in Patna. Motorists were seen checking out the new corridor. In the second phase, the road will be extended by around 18 km upto Fatuha, an important industrial centre, some 24-km from the state capital.

Called CM’s ‘Hanuman’, RCP loses cool
The internal conflict between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh aka RCP Singh is no more a secret. Singh, who is not on good terms with Nitish Kumar ever since he was denied renomination to Rajya Sabha for the third consecutive term, virtually lost his cool when reminded of him being described as ‘Hanuman’ of CM Nitish Kumar). Singh retorted, “I am RCP. How can I become Hanuman? I am Ram and always remain the same person.” Singh, whose term in Rajya Sabha is likely to come to an end on July 7, is currently visiting ashrams of vedic gurus, meeting saints and mahanths of various mutts across the country to seek divine blessings.

Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com

