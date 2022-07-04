Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Pact between Kamal Nath, PM Modi: Owaisi

Eyeing the third spot in MP politics, AIMIM is now proactive to win away the 7 per cent Muslim vote from the Congress. While the party’s head has been attacking both the BJP and Congress in the ongoing local body polls campaign, he has been particularly critical of the Congress being labelled as BJP’s B-Team. Owaisi made a startling claim in Khandwa on Saturday, saying that state Congress chief Kamal Nath had a pact with PM Modi, which was visible in former’s son Nakul Nath being the lone Congress winner from MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while other candidates of the party lost to the BJP. He even alleged that Nath loyalists in Congress leaders were scaring AIMIM people over phone.

BJP now wooing Cong’s OBC leader Arun Yadav

Over two years after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, scripting the collapse of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government, another OBC leader of the Congress is on the BJP’s radar. Arun Yadav (in pic), the ex-union minister and son of former deputy CM Subhash Yadav seems to be the next target of the saffron party a year and half before the 2023 end assembly polls. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan – during a recent local body poll meeting – threw an open invitation for Yadav to join the BJP, knowing well that Yadav’s entry in the party will boost prospects in the Nimar region of western MP, where the saffron party performed miserably in 2018 assembly elections.

Mayoral candidate’s promises for Indore

Though the BJP and the Congress have already released their manifestos for the two phase civic polls, it’s the individual promises made by the richest candidate in fray, the Congress mayoral candidate from Indore, which are in news. The Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla, who is also the first time MLA from Indore-I seat has announced that he would build five over-bridges to reduce traffic snarls and also provide `20,000 each to Covid-hit families in Indore. Though Shukla has declared assets worth `170 crore, political pundits are taking his individual promises with pinch of salt and also questioning why the state election commission hasn’t taken a note of these individual promises.

