STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Village road norms under PM Gram Sadak Yojana need to be flexible: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said that he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport to consider revising the guidelines.

Published: 04th July 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the guidelines under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) need more flexibility based on individual needs and circumstances of every state and has requested the Centre to consider revising them accordingly.

Speaking at the inauguration of the construction of the Ambalappadi-Valamppuram-Kootanpara road at Karulai here under the PMGSY, Rahul said that he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport to consider revising the guidelines. "The scheme excludes roads below five kilometres. The length of some roads in Kerala is lesser compared to other states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," he said. 

Rahul added that he has given a list of 11 roads and 1 bridge before Kerala State Rural Development Agency for being included under PMGSY for maintenance and upgradation. "I hope roads and bridges will soon be constructed under the PMGSY scheme," he said. 

The Wayanad MP, thereafter, flagged off several trauma care ambulances from Wandoor. Chokkad Palliative Care, Hima Care Centre, Adakkakundu, and Trauma Care Centres functioning in Wandoor will use the vehicles purchased using the MLA fund of AP Anil Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Village road norms PM Gram Sadak Yojana
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp