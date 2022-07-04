Village road norms under PM Gram Sadak Yojana need to be flexible: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the guidelines under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) need more flexibility based on individual needs and circumstances of every state and has requested the Centre to consider revising them accordingly.

Speaking at the inauguration of the construction of the Ambalappadi-Valamppuram-Kootanpara road at Karulai here under the PMGSY, Rahul said that he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport to consider revising the guidelines. "The scheme excludes roads below five kilometres. The length of some roads in Kerala is lesser compared to other states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," he said.

Rahul added that he has given a list of 11 roads and 1 bridge before Kerala State Rural Development Agency for being included under PMGSY for maintenance and upgradation. "I hope roads and bridges will soon be constructed under the PMGSY scheme," he said.

The Wayanad MP, thereafter, flagged off several trauma care ambulances from Wandoor. Chokkad Palliative Care, Hima Care Centre, Adakkakundu, and Trauma Care Centres functioning in Wandoor will use the vehicles purchased using the MLA fund of AP Anil Kumar.