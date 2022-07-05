Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Uproar over dilapidated jails in budget session

The sorry state of jails in Punjab was the reason as state opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa picked up the gauntlet with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains during the recent budget session. Bajwa said that the state should look after the many dilapidated jails, to which Cheema replied, “We will build new jails and put you guys (Congress leaders) in there.” In another instance during the session, when Bains alleged that VIP reception was given to Mukhtar Ansari at Ropar jail during Congress rule, Bajwa said that if the state was happy to discuss Ansari then Opposition would be too happy to discuss the arrangements accorded to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in jail.

Cong’s Khaira schools Mann over language

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira slugged it out over the usage of language. In the budget meet, Mann told Khaira to replace the word ‘lok’ with ‘log’ (meaning people), thereby replacing Hindi with Punjabi. Referring to Gurmukhi script, Khaira got to back at Mann in a tweet. “Dear @BhagwantMann ji, you made a joke out of me for using ‘log’ instead of ‘lok’, whereas according to Sri Granth and Mahankosh the former is very much used in Gurmukhi!’’ Sharing a government poster, the MLA in another tweet said, “Dear @BhagwantMann ji, just see a PR ad where your government is using Hindi, ‘sirf kehte nahin, karte hain’.”

Haryana BJP netas on tour to beat the heat?

Cabinet ministers in the BJP-JJP coalition-led Haryana government are travelling abroad on ‘study tours’ to avoid the summer heat. As Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal has gone to Germany and Italy to study food grain procurement system and emerging technologies for agri-warehousing, while agriculture minister J P Dalal is in Canada to study practises in animal husbandry and dairy. Also, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma had come back from Norway after attending an e-vehicle event. Further, it is expected that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar might also go abroad in the coming days. His deputy and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala might join the chief minister

