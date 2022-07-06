STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi has come to define who a ‘national leader’ is: S Jaishankar

Since 2014, PM Modi is the template for what it means and takes to be a national leader,” he added.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s determination not to allow cross-border terrorism to be normalised has helped in shaping India’s Pakistan policy since 2014, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while speaking at an event in Delhi. Reading excerpts from a chapter written by him in the book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery, he said, “When it comes to terrorism, especially of cross-border nature, he has been crystal clear that he would not allow it to be normalised.”

Jaishankar said that since coming to power at the Centre, Modi has come to define who a ‘national leader’ is. “…At the height of the coalition era, the expression ‘national leader’ came to be much abused. It was a status distributed by the Delhi media to its friends and favourites.

Since 2014, PM Modi is the template for what it means and takes to be a national leader,” he added. The book about Modi has segments written by eminent personalities including Amit Shah, Ajit Doval, Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani and Amish Tripathi. 

