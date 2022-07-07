STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
8 incidents in 18 days, DGCA slaps notice on SpiceJet 

There have been eight incidents of mid-air technical snags in the past 18 days on various SpiceJet aircraft. 

Published: 07th July 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:37 AM

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after SpiceJet reported two major technical glitches on its aircraft mid-air, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a showcause notice to the budget carrier. The aviation regulator asked the airline to explain why action should not be taken against it for failing to “establish a safe, efficient and reliable air services” under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. 

The DGCA termed the airline’s internal safety oversight as ‘poor’, adding its ‘inadequate’ maintenance actions have resulted in ‘degradation’ of the safety margins of SpiceJet, as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system failure.  

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said even the smallest error hindering safety of travellers will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected. SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh said the airline will be “doubly careful” from now on and strengthen inspection of aircraft before each flight. 

The SpiceJet security breach also brought to light malfunction cases of other airlines. An engine of a Vistara flight from Bangkok failed upon landing at Delhi on Tuesday. Smoke was spotted at an IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight in the plane after it landed at its destination. 

