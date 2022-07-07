Guwahati Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Ropeway fares slashed following floods

With ferry services suspended due to rising water level in the Brahmaputra amid the floods, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is offering concessional rates for the ropeway service over the river. The GMDA said one way fare had been brought down to Rs 50 from Rs 100 for commuters. It is Rs 25 (one way) for the students. However, the students will be required to produce their valid identity card at the counters to avail tickets. The concessional rates will be offered from 8.30 am to 10.30 am and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm aimed at the working population which commute to the city from across the river.

IIT develops ‘power-free’ radiative cooler

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has designed an affordable ‘passive’ radiative cooling system that does not require electricity to operate. This ‘radiative cooler’ coating material is an electricity-free cooling system and alternate to conventional air-conditioners. Passive radiative cooling systems operate by emitting the heat absorbed from the surrounding in the form of infrared radiations that can pass through the atmosphere before getting dumped into the cold outer space, the IITG said. “Most passive radiative coolers operate only at night. For the day, these coolers need to reflect entire solar radiation as well. Our researchers resolved these issues” the institute said.

Assam boosts ‘organic’ ties with Singapore

Assam has strengthened its ‘organic relationship’ with Singapore by signing a letter of intent (LoI), signed between the Assam Industrial Development Corporation and the Singapore-headquartered urban infra giant Surbana Jurong. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the signing of the LoI would add a new strength to Assam’s ties with the island nation. He stressed on the need for a master plan to transform Guwahati into a world-class city. The expertise of Surbana Jurong in the field of urban development would be of immense help towards achieving this goal of elevating the state’s capital, the chief minister said.

