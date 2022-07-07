Ilaiyaraaja, Usha among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Celebrated music composer Ilaiyaraaja and veteran athlete P T Usha are among the four personalities who got nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka, Veerendra Heggade and popular screen writer V Vijayendra Prasad were the other two Presidential nominees to the Upper House.

By picking iconic figures from four Southern states, the BJP government has accelerated its ‘Mission South’ programme. It is also perceived as a major South push by the BJP, which is looking to expand its footprints in the region.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Usha is an inspiration for every Indian. “The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian,” said Modi. Usha, also called the Payyoli Express, was awarded the Padma Shri in 1985.

Congratulating Padma Vibhushan awardee Ilaiyaraaja, Modi said, “The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey – he rose from a humble background and achieved so much.”

Scindia gets steel

With ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh resigning as their Rajya Sabha terms are ending, Prime Minister Narendra Modi redistributed their portfolios. While Minority Affairs went to Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia got Steel. Naqvi is in the race for a Constitutional post