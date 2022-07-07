STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intentional Rahul byte mess? Zee sacks two

Zee’s internal inquiry fixed responsibility and sacked them, the complaint said. It went on to allege that the byte mix-up could have been intentional.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI/RAIPUR : While Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan is under fire for airing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 1, it now transpires that two producers of the show could have “knowingly and intentionally” created that mischief.

The Noida Police’s FIR is based on Zee Media’s complaint, which said its senior producer Narinder Singh and trainee producer Bikash Kumar Jha received a video feed of Rahul’s statement on the attack on his constituency office in Wayanad, Kerala by SFI workers. But due to “oversight and inadvertence”, Rahul’s statement was presented in its show as if he was referring to the Udaipur murder. 

Zee’s internal inquiry fixed responsibility and sacked them, the complaint said. It went on to allege that the byte mix-up could have been intentional. However, the Noida Police are yet to question the duo.
Ranjan was initially not named as an accused in the FIR. His name was added later. The FIR was lodged at 8.33 am and the anchor was picked up from his Ghaziabad home around 9 am.

A Chhattisgarh police team that was waiting outside his house since 5.30 am to arrest him was foiled by the Ghaziabad Police till the Noida Police turned up and left with Ranjan. Ranjan has since been released on bail. He moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from coercive action. “List it tomorrow,” a vacation bench said when senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for him, sought urgent hearing.

