STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC faults HC, won’t stay July 11 AIADMK GC meet

“Notice be issued to respondents returnable in two weeks. In view of the facts and circumstances of the case and subject matter of litigation and high court orders,

Published: 07th July 2022 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK scheduled for July 11, 2022, to proceed, and stayed the ruling of the Madras High Court that restrained the AIADMK GC and executive council meeting held in Chennai on June 23 from discussing any issues other than the 23 draft resolution items already agreed.

Acting on a plea filed by former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, a vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari said the HC bench exceeded its jurisdiction by passing the impugned order and issued notices to AIADMK general council member M Shanmugam and party coordinator O Panneerselvam.

“Notice be issued to respondents returnable in two weeks. In view of the facts and circumstances of the case and subject matter of litigation and high court orders, it is considered appropriate that operation of June 23, 2022, order shall remain stayed,” the bench said.

“It is made clear that the pendency of these petitions in this court could not be of any impediment in single judge dealing with civil suits examining prayer for any other interim relief or pass any other order as needed for facts and circumstances of the case,” it said.

Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for Palaniswami, submitted that contempt petitions have been initiated over the party meeting. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Shanmugam, submitted that the single judge, who had refused to stay the general council meeting, did not record any reason in the order. 

HC adjourns OPS plea
The Madras HC adjourned to Thursday a civil suit by O Panneerselvam, seeking to stay the GC meeting. The counsel for Panneerselvam said only party coordinator and joint coordinator can convene the meeting

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp