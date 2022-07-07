SC faults HC, won’t stay July 11 AIADMK GC meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK scheduled for July 11, 2022, to proceed, and stayed the ruling of the Madras High Court that restrained the AIADMK GC and executive council meeting held in Chennai on June 23 from discussing any issues other than the 23 draft resolution items already agreed.

Acting on a plea filed by former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, a vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari said the HC bench exceeded its jurisdiction by passing the impugned order and issued notices to AIADMK general council member M Shanmugam and party coordinator O Panneerselvam.

“Notice be issued to respondents returnable in two weeks. In view of the facts and circumstances of the case and subject matter of litigation and high court orders, it is considered appropriate that operation of June 23, 2022, order shall remain stayed,” the bench said.

“It is made clear that the pendency of these petitions in this court could not be of any impediment in single judge dealing with civil suits examining prayer for any other interim relief or pass any other order as needed for facts and circumstances of the case,” it said.

Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for Palaniswami, submitted that contempt petitions have been initiated over the party meeting. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Shanmugam, submitted that the single judge, who had refused to stay the general council meeting, did not record any reason in the order.

HC adjourns OPS plea

The Madras HC adjourned to Thursday a civil suit by O Panneerselvam, seeking to stay the GC meeting. The counsel for Panneerselvam said only party coordinator and joint coordinator can convene the meeting