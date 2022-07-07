STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Who’ll be the V-P? Buzz after Naqvi’s resignation 

With the resignation of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi from the Union cabinet, the buzz on his candidature for the vice-presidential elections got stronger on Wednesday.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at his residence in New Delhi after he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the resignation of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi from the Union cabinet, the buzz on his candidature for the vice-presidential elections got stronger on Wednesday. Naqvi and RCP Singh resigned from the Cabinet on Wednesday a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha terms. They had failed to get re-nominated during the recent polls for the Upper House. 

Naqvi’s resignation, particularly, created a buzz as his name has been doing the rounds as NDA’s nominee for the V-P’s post. Sources in BJP said the PM appreciated Naqvi’s performances as Minister for Minority Affairs and his contribution as a Rajya Sabha member for three terms. According to some sources in the party, the PM’s praise was an indicator that Naqvi may get further Constitutional assignment.

Considered a key Muslim face of the BJP, Naqvi had also been a Lok Sabha member for one term. He defended the Modi government on many controversial issues, including the triple talaq and the loudspeakers removal campaign.

“Wait, everything will clear in just a couple of days as Naqvi sahab is being accommodated somewhere. He is an experience parliamentarian, capable of discharging any constitutional responsibility assigned to him in the larger interest of nation,” remarked a senior BJP leader, dropping a hint about his possible future assignment, either as the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir or as the vice-president.

Venkaiah Naidu, Amarinder Singh, Arif Mohammad Khan and Nazma Heptullah are the other leaders whose names have been doing the rounds for the V-P’s post.  RCP Singh, who was holding the Steel ministry from the JD-U quota, also resigned a day before his RS term ends. There’s a buzz in the political corridors that he may join the saffron party along with some of his supporters. He was denied ticket for the Rajya Sabha polls by his party, the JD-U.

Comments

