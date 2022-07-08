ED conducts raid at various locations of CM Hemant Soren’s MLA representative

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another blow to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids on at least 17 locations of his MLA representative Pankaj Mishra and his associates. According to initial information, the raids are being conducted in Ranchi, Sahebganj, Barhet and Rajmahal areas of

Jharkhand.

Local sources informed that at least a dozen of ED teams have been roped in to conduct raids, which started early morning when people did not even wake up. According to the information received so far, raids are being conducted at Dahu Yadav's Sahibganj residence, White House Hotel, Kanhaiya Khudania's Sahibganj residence, Sonu Singh's Rajmahal residence, Bhagwan Bhagat's Barharwa residence, Bhavesh Bhagat's Barharwa residence, Twinkle Bhagat's Mirzachowki residence, Patru Singh's Mirzachowki residence. Raids are also going on at Nimay Sheel's Barhait residence and Sanjay Bhagat's Sahibganj residence.

All of them are considered to be very close to Pankaj Mishra. Initial reports indicated that the raids are being conducted in connection with the tender scams and illegal mining. It is also worth mentioning here that during the Pooja Singhal episode, the name of Pankaj Mishra appeared multiple times.