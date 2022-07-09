Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Anomalies galore in health dept transfers

With the new transfer policy coming into effect, transfers in departments have become the talk of the town. In the health department, over 100 doctors have filed applications for rectification in their transfer orders. The anomalies cited include transfer with two years left for retirement, transfer in violation of couple posting and transfer within one year of previous transfer. Rules say, couples working in a government department are posted in the same district, and only when a doctor has completed at least three years in a district is he transferred. The deputy CM, at helm in the department, has sought explanation and a panel has been set up to rectify the anomalies.

Screening for superannuation

The sword of uncertainty hangs on the government employees aged over 50 years in UP. Departments have been asked to screen staff in 50-yr plus category for compulsory retirement. The criteria would solely be the performance. The cut-off date for deciding the 50-year age is March 31, 2022. The aim is to improve efficiency in performance of duties, says Chief Secretary DS Mishra in the circular issued to additional chief secretaries, and principal secretaries. The deadline for completing the screening is July 31. The CS justified the decision by referring to Rule 56 of service rule book which says the appointing authority can give a 3-month notice without mentioning reason to any employee who has completed 50 years of age.

Lord Hanuman on Gomti banks

Lucknow will soon get a 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman at the 400-year-old Hanumat Dham on Devraha Ghat along River Gomti over an area of 2.5 acre. The statue will be the second tallest in the city after the proposed 151-foot high statue of Lord Lakshman at another city park. The proposed statue will be almost double the height of Rumi Darwaza. CM Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the statue recently. The construction is expected to begin soon. It has been designed by Sinha brothers — Sanjay, Uday and Vijay who also designed Ekana Stadium in city. The statue of the deity in sitting positing will be completed in two years.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com