Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in Awantipora area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:14 PM

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Kaiser Koka was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

"#Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered," a police spokesman tweeted. Koka was wanted in many terror-related incidents, the official said.

