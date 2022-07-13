Free Covid precaution doses for 18-59 age group from July 15 at government centres: Officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As booster uptake is slow in the country, the Central government on Wednesday announced that Covid-19 booster doses would be administered free of cost to people above 18 years from July 15 for the next 75 days at government vaccination centres.

“Vaccination is an effective means to fight Covid-19. Today’s cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The union cabinet decision came amidst concerns that less than one percent of the target population of 77 crores in the 18-59 age group have been administered the booster or precaution dose.

While many states, including Delhi, Haryana and Bihar, have already made free booster doses accessible for their citizens, it has not been followed by other states and union territories.

The Tamil Nadu government had last month sought approval for administering booster doses free at government vaccination centres instead of paid ones at private vaccination centres.

The special drive will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from July 15 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The government has been providing free booster doses to frontline and healthcare workers and those above 60 years.

The Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations; free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.

The decision will further strengthen India's fight against COVID-19 and add an extra layer of safety! I urge all eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest, the health minister tweeted.

He also said the decision would strengthen the fight against Covid and help protect people.

The ministry on July 6 reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose from the existing nine months to six months for those aged above 18 years.

In an interview with this newspaper, Dr N K Arora, head of the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said that the uptake of precaution doses has been slow between 18-60 years, which is five to seven percent for those eligible in nine months. He added that with the gap to get the booster shot reduced, the percentage would further decrease.

Seeing the dismal response to the booster shots amidst the hike in Covid cases in the country, the health ministry launched the two-month-long Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign in June to expedite vaccination coverage through door-to-door campaigns. However, that also did not show any desired results.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive started on January 16, 2021, and till Wednesday, 1,99,25,57,373 doses of the preventive jab have been administered, as per the ministry.

