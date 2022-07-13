Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Tejashwi for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori

The demand to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ to veteran socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister late Karpoori Thakur has gained momentum once again after leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav raised the issue before PM Narendra Modi at a function held in Patna on Tuesday. Tejashwi, who was present at the concluding centenary celebration of Bihar assembly building, also demanded opening of a ‘School of Democracy Legislative Study’ to conduct more research and training on Indian Democracy, the seeds of which were sowed in Bihar’s ancient Vaishali( Licchhavi kingdom) is considered to be the cradle of democracy.

Flower-waste upcycling initiative at Gaya

Taking a cue from Kashi Vishwanath and Jagannathpuri temples, Bihar’s Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) has decided to sign an MoU to make incense sticks (made from flower waste), leather wagon and other bio-degradable materials at the Mahabodhi Mahavihara temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The materials will be made from the flowers offered by devotees. Gaya district magistrate, who also happens to be the BTMC chairman, Thiyagrajan S M, said a decision to this effect was taken at the quarterly meeting of the committee. He said an MoU will be signed with a company founded by an engineering graduate Ankit Agrawal. The BTMC’s initiative has widely been appreciated.

Row over BJP minister’s offer to step down

A fresh row between ruling NDA partners – BJP and JD-U – erupted once again when BJP minister Ram Surat Kumar offered to resign from his post following transfer and posting of officers of state revenue and land reforms department put on hold by chief minister Nitish Kumar. The transfers were effected on June 30 on the recommendation of the minister. The minister was so aggrieved with the chief minister’s decision that he offered to resign from the cabinet. He, however, alleged that land mafia was behind it. This is the second occasion when the chief minister put on hold the transfers of circle officers and other officials of the department in the last one year.

