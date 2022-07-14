Jaipur Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 14th July 2022 10:21 AM

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Raje’s activism creates buzz in Rajasthan BJP
Former CM Vasundhara Raje stepping up her visibility in the field has been causing big buzz in Rajasthan BJP these days. Raje is now seen more in the field rather than being busy in ‘Twitter politics’. Raje has been turning vocal every day. Her loyalists want the party high command to declare Raje as the CM candidate again but Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the next assembly poll will be fought under the leadership of PM Modi. A day later, she met Amit Shah in Delhi and set tongues wagging. Some say she is creating pressure to be named CM face again, as others assert that Raje may become BJP’s veep choice after Venkaiah Naidu.

Teen gets ear implant in free of cost scheme
Doctors at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital successfully implanted an auditory brainstem response device on a 14-year-old girl who had lost the ability to hear after an infection and had even stopped speaking. Auditory brainstem implant is a modern device that is installed in the inner part of the brain through the bone behind the ear. It is useful for patients in whom the internal organs of the ear are unable to function for hearing. Her family could not afford the surgery, which is done only in Chennai and Hyderabad in the country. They had even collected Rs 15 lakh through crowdfunding for her treatment. Now the teenager has been cured through a free operation under the state government’s Nirogi Rajasthan Scheme.  

Shining example of brotherhood on Eid
On ‘Eid-ul-Azha’, Muslim brothers in Jaipur set a shining example of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb by shouldering the responsibility of organising a Hindu funeral. Satinder Pal, a resident of Jaipur’s Sanjay Nagar Basti, died on Saturday due to illness. However, there were not enough people in Pal’s family to perform his rites. But people of the Muslim community living in his neighbourhood came forward to lead his funeral procession and everyone who saw the Hindu-Muslim unity in the funeral procession of about 2 km, praised it. It was only after performing all rituals for Pal at the crematorium that his Muslim neighbours returned to observe Eid. 

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

