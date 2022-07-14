STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC refuses to pass interim order staying demolitions across states 

The top court was hearing a petition filed by a Muslim body seeking directions to the UP government and other states to ensure that no further demolition of properties of the alleged accused.

Published: 14th July 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass an interim direction staying demolitions across states, and said it cannot pass an omnibus order preventing authorities from taking action.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha said, “Nobody can dispute that the rule of law has to be followed. But can we pass an omnibus order? If we pass such an omnibus order, will we not prevent the authorities from taking action in accordance with the law.”

The top court was hearing a petition filed by Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government and other states to ensure that no further demolition of properties of alleged accused in recent cases of violence is carried out.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said, “They have to act in accordance with the law. They cannot take advantage of municipal laws and demolish the houses of someone who is merely accused of crimes.” 

“This country cannot permit this” Dave said while seeking a stay on the demolitions. Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for one of the petitioners, said a similar modus operandi was followed in the city after city. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta registered his objections over the locus of the petitioners.

“The demolition process started much before the riots. Merely because you take part in riots doesn’t give you immunity from illegal constructions being demolished,” he said. Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the UP government, said the apex court cannot pass an order that a house of an accused should not be demolished notwithstanding any municipal law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC on demolitions SC UP  UP property demolitions
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp