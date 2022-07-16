STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Around 51 lakh households to get zero electricity bill: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Giving 300 units of free electricity was one of the major poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab assembly elections.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 51 lakh households in the state will receive zero electricity bills and asserted that the promise of 300 units of free power has been implemented from July 1.

"I am going to share good news with Punjabis regarding electricity guarantee.. the promise of free electricity has come into effect from July 1..  the (electricity) bill for July-August will come in the first week of September.. The good news is that around 51 lakh households will get zero electricity bills - what we say, we do it," Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

The AAP-led government had earlier announced that it will provide 300 units of free electricity to every household from July 1. Giving 300 units of free electricity was one of the major poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab assembly elections.

ALSO READ | 'Revadi culture': PM Modi warns against garnering votes through freebies

Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised free electricity of up to 300 units per household in the state in June last year. Kejriwal had also promised waiver of pending electricity bills and round-the-clock power supply in the state.

In April, Mann had said if electricity consumption exceeds 600 units in two months, then a consumer will have to pay for the entire power usage. But scheduled castes, backward castes, below-poverty-line households and freedom fighters will be charged just for over and above 600 units, the chief minister had then clarified.

Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply.

ALSO READ | Free education, healthcare not freebies, but efforts towards making India No 1: Arvind Kejriwal

When Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the state budget on June 27, he had said that providing 300 units of free power will put an additional burden of Rs 1,800 crore on the state exchequer.

In the state budget, a total power subsidy bill has been proposed at Rs 15,845 crore as against Rs 13,443 crore in 2021-22.

Punjab provides subsided power to various categories and out of which, the subsidy bill on account of free electricity to the farming sector alone is around Rs 7,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann AAP BJP Electricity
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp