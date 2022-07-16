Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Stiff opposition against Chadha’s appointment

The state’s decision to appoint Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who, at the age of 33, became the youngest Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, as chairman of the state’s interim ‘Advisory Committee’ is tantamount to creating a parallel power centre. As for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he was hailed as the man who not only won Punjab but the one who also gave the AAP a foothold outside Delhi – to move towards its avowed dream to expand across the country. But is Mann the real boss? Whether it is political hara-kiri or not, the decision doesn’t seem to sit well with the Opposition. Also, the appointment has come under the judicial scanner with a Public Interest Litigation filed against it.

BJP’s Sampla-Grewal rapport still intact

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla, who is the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and senior party leader Harjeet Grewal were referred to as Ram and Lakhan, and a pair of bullocks, during the former’s recent visit to Chandigarh where his colleague was also present. In a lighter vein, he told a select gathering of media persons present at the venue that both of them are ‘inseparable’ and that their friendship dates back to the last many decades as they both used to go together to Delhi and meet senior party leaders. They were also referred to by their seniors as a Jodi (pair) of Ram and Lakhan or pair of bullocks and now their friendship is as strong as it was then.

Badal celebrates 60th birthday at Kasauli

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal celebrated his 60th birthday at the hill station of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. He visited his alma mater, Lawrence School, Sanawar, to recollect memories and also visited the eateries which he used to frequent during his school days. His family members, including his wife, former Union Cabinet Minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, his three children, and father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal were also present with him. On the occasion, Harsimrat took to social media and wrote, “Praying that Guru Sahab always keeps you close and showers you with his choicest blessings.”

