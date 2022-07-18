Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

More BJP MLAs to take the Trinamool route

A strong buzz doing the rounds in Bengal’s political circle that more BJP MLAs are likely to defect to the ruling Trinamool Congress during the party’s annual Martyr’s Day observance on July 21. Sources, in the TMC said saffron camp’s elected legislators will hold the TMC flag on the stage in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In recent past, several TMC leaders, including the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, claimed that a number of BJP leaders are set to switch camps. Since the Assembly elections, seven BJP MLAs, including BJP’s former national vice-president Mukul Roy, joined the TMC reducing the saffron camp’s tally to 70 from 77.

Intake at Presidency to be on 10+2 report card

Presidency University will admit UG students based on class XII report card. Along with the class XI score, several schools will take into account an applicant’s class X board marks along with the merit list. Although campuses like Jadavpur University and colleges under Ramakrishna Mission have resumed admission tests following a let-up in Covid condition, Presidency failed to revive the system. The institution has opted for marks-based admission over the past two years since admission tests could not be conducted. An admission notice said an applicant’s class X board marks will be factored in along with the merit list in subjects like Chemistry, Geography, Geology, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Bengali, English, History, Performing Arts, Philosophy, Political Science and Sociology.

Didi being likened to personalities rebuked

A fortnight after a TMC MLA’s comment hailing Mamata Banerjee as an incarnation of Maa Sarada, which was condemned by Belur Math another ruling party’s legislator on Sunday compared the Bengal CM to Sister Nivedita. Bagda MLA Biswajit Das said, “We know Sister Nivedita who dedicated her life to serve. Now, we have a political leader who is doing the same. She is none other than Mamata Banerjee.” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said saying, “Mamata Banerjee should come forward and ask her party functionaries to stop defaming such revered figures.”

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

More BJP MLAs to take the Trinamool route A strong buzz doing the rounds in Bengal’s political circle that more BJP MLAs are likely to defect to the ruling Trinamool Congress during the party’s annual Martyr’s Day observance on July 21. Sources, in the TMC said saffron camp’s elected legislators will hold the TMC flag on the stage in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In recent past, several TMC leaders, including the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, claimed that a number of BJP leaders are set to switch camps. Since the Assembly elections, seven BJP MLAs, including BJP’s former national vice-president Mukul Roy, joined the TMC reducing the saffron camp’s tally to 70 from 77. Intake at Presidency to be on 10+2 report card Presidency University will admit UG students based on class XII report card. Along with the class XI score, several schools will take into account an applicant’s class X board marks along with the merit list. Although campuses like Jadavpur University and colleges under Ramakrishna Mission have resumed admission tests following a let-up in Covid condition, Presidency failed to revive the system. The institution has opted for marks-based admission over the past two years since admission tests could not be conducted. An admission notice said an applicant’s class X board marks will be factored in along with the merit list in subjects like Chemistry, Geography, Geology, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Bengali, English, History, Performing Arts, Philosophy, Political Science and Sociology. Didi being likened to personalities rebuked A fortnight after a TMC MLA’s comment hailing Mamata Banerjee as an incarnation of Maa Sarada, which was condemned by Belur Math another ruling party’s legislator on Sunday compared the Bengal CM to Sister Nivedita. Bagda MLA Biswajit Das said, “We know Sister Nivedita who dedicated her life to serve. Now, we have a political leader who is doing the same. She is none other than Mamata Banerjee.” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said saying, “Mamata Banerjee should come forward and ask her party functionaries to stop defaming such revered figures.” Pranab mondal Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com