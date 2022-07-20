Home Nation

India's Covid vaccination drive big on speed and scale: PM Narendra Modi

"At the same time, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner," the prime minister said.

Published: 20th July 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's vaccination drive against COVID-19 is big on speed and scale, and noted that people have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner.

Modi made the remarks while responding to a tweet by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, congratulating the prime minister for the milestone of 200 crore Covid vaccine doses having been administered in India.

"Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19," Gates said in a tweet.

Responding to him, Modi said India's vaccination drive against the viral disease is big on speed and scale. It has been powered by the collective efforts of many, including scientists, doctors and nurses, he added.

"At the same time, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner," the prime minister said.

