Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Buzz of JMM, Congress political realignment

Looking at recent developments in the state, political pundits are speculating that the ruling alliance partners may call for a revamp. JMM and Congress are likely to part ways due to the fresh rift between them following JMM’s move to support NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. The bonhomie between PM Narendra Modi and CM Hemant Soren was also evident at the inaugural ceremony of Deoghar airport. The brickbats also made way for plaudits with the former refraining from any criticism of the state government while the later praised the Center’s cooperation. Notably, all these developments came at a time when Soren and his associates are facing legal trouble, both in the Jharkhand High Court and with the Election Commission of India over the charges of corruption and misuse of power

FIR against Smriti Irani for ‘doctored’ video

An FIR was registered at a police station in the capital against three BJP bigwigs for an alleged doctored video. Union Minister Smriti Irani, party IT cell national convener Amit Malviya and IT cell member Priti Gandhi were booked on Monday for sharing the ‘edited’ video that claimed Congress leader Ajoy Kumar (in pic) had insulted NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. According to state Congress, the complaint seeks to expose the BJP leaders’ mala fide intent of projecting the ex-Jamshedpur MP – who is a former IAS officer – as anti-tribal. The video was shared by these BJP leaders’ on their Twitter handles. In his words, Ajoy Kumar had said that Droupadi Murmu represents a “very evil philosophy of India” and should not be made a ‘symbol of adivasis’. The statement from the leader not only kicked-off a controversy but also gained a sharp reaction from BJP.

12-km long queue seen at Deoghar temple

A 12-km-long queue was seen during the first somwar (first Monday) of the shravan month for offering jalabhishek at the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar on Monday. Official figures said, 2,01,503 devotees peformed the ritual, on day one, offered to Lord Shiva at the temple. Devotees had to wait for several hours in the queue amid scorching summer sun. This, despite the ritual is being done through the new argha system which enables pilgrims to make the offering remotely. The system was introduced to avoid rush inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Buzz of JMM, Congress political realignment Looking at recent developments in the state, political pundits are speculating that the ruling alliance partners may call for a revamp. JMM and Congress are likely to part ways due to the fresh rift between them following JMM’s move to support NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. The bonhomie between PM Narendra Modi and CM Hemant Soren was also evident at the inaugural ceremony of Deoghar airport. The brickbats also made way for plaudits with the former refraining from any criticism of the state government while the later praised the Center’s cooperation. Notably, all these developments came at a time when Soren and his associates are facing legal trouble, both in the Jharkhand High Court and with the Election Commission of India over the charges of corruption and misuse of power FIR against Smriti Irani for ‘doctored’ video An FIR was registered at a police station in the capital against three BJP bigwigs for an alleged doctored video. Union Minister Smriti Irani, party IT cell national convener Amit Malviya and IT cell member Priti Gandhi were booked on Monday for sharing the ‘edited’ video that claimed Congress leader Ajoy Kumar (in pic) had insulted NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. According to state Congress, the complaint seeks to expose the BJP leaders’ mala fide intent of projecting the ex-Jamshedpur MP – who is a former IAS officer – as anti-tribal. The video was shared by these BJP leaders’ on their Twitter handles. In his words, Ajoy Kumar had said that Droupadi Murmu represents a “very evil philosophy of India” and should not be made a ‘symbol of adivasis’. The statement from the leader not only kicked-off a controversy but also gained a sharp reaction from BJP. 12-km long queue seen at Deoghar temple A 12-km-long queue was seen during the first somwar (first Monday) of the shravan month for offering jalabhishek at the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar on Monday. Official figures said, 2,01,503 devotees peformed the ritual, on day one, offered to Lord Shiva at the temple. Devotees had to wait for several hours in the queue amid scorching summer sun. This, despite the ritual is being done through the new argha system which enables pilgrims to make the offering remotely. The system was introduced to avoid rush inside the sanctum sanctorum. Mukesh Ranjan Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com