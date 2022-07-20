Home Nation

Ranchi Diary

Looking at recent developments in the state, political pundits are speculating that the ruling alliance partners may call for a revamp.

Published: 20th July 2022 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Buzz of JMM, Congress political realignment 
Looking at recent developments in the state, political pundits are speculating that the ruling alliance partners may call for a revamp. JMM and Congress are likely to part ways due to the fresh rift between them following JMM’s move to support NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. The bonhomie between PM Narendra Modi and CM Hemant Soren was also evident at the inaugural ceremony of Deoghar airport. The brickbats also made way for plaudits with the former refraining from any criticism of the state government while the later praised the Center’s cooperation. Notably, all these developments came at a time when Soren and his associates are facing legal trouble, both in the Jharkhand High Court and with the Election Commission of India over the charges of corruption and misuse of power

FIR against Smriti Irani for ‘doctored’ video
An FIR was registered at a police station in the capital against three BJP bigwigs for an alleged doctored video. Union Minister Smriti Irani,  party IT cell national convener Amit Malviya and IT cell member Priti Gandhi were booked on Monday for sharing the ‘edited’ video that claimed Congress leader Ajoy Kumar  (in pic) had insulted NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. According to state Congress, the complaint seeks to expose the BJP leaders’ mala fide intent of projecting the ex-Jamshedpur MP – who is a former IAS officer – as anti-tribal. The video was shared by these BJP leaders’ on their Twitter handles. In his words, Ajoy Kumar had said that Droupadi Murmu represents a “very evil philosophy of India” and should not be made a ‘symbol of adivasis’. The statement from the leader not only kicked-off a controversy but also gained a sharp reaction from BJP.

12-km long queue seen at Deoghar temple
A 12-km-long queue was seen during the first somwar (first Monday) of the shravan month for  offering jalabhishek at the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar on Monday. Official figures said, 2,01,503 devotees peformed the ritual, on day one, offered to Lord Shiva at the temple. Devotees had to wait for several hours in the queue amid scorching summer sun. This, despite the ritual is being done through the new argha system which enables pilgrims to make the offering remotely. The system was introduced to avoid rush inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp