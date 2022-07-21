Droupadi Murmu elected as new President, saffron camp erupts in celebration

By Online Desk

Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. NDA's presidential candidate crossed the 50 per cent mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

In the third round, a total of 1,333 votes were valid. The total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, and Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes.

According to Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, up to the third round, the cumulative total valid votes was 3,219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2,161 votes of the value of 5,77,777.

He said the states covered in the third round are Karnataka, Kerala, M

Yashwant Sinha gets 1,058 votes of the value of 2,61,062.

READ HERE | In Droupadi Murmu, India gets its youngest and first president to be born after Independence

Meanwhile, a source said that 17 MPs cross-voted in favour of Murmu.

Earlier, he said, the votes of the 15 MPs were declared invalid and added that all the votes of MPs have been counted. Eight MPs did not vote in the presidential election, he added.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the residence of NDA's Presidential candidate #DroupadiMurmu after congratulating her on being elected as the country's President. pic.twitter.com/aM6aIckOxB — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Murmu has raced ahead of her rival Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of the Opposition, in the counting.

It is said the BJP units across the country are likely to celebrate following her win.

Nadda is also likely to hold a meeting of party leaders, including its chief ministers from different states, on Sunday ahead of her oath-taking ceremony on July 25, sources said.

OPINION | Why Droupadi Murmu is important

Murmu's hometown Rairangpur was full of celebrations. There is enthusiasm among the people as for the first time, someone from the state is tipped to occupy the country's topmost constitutional post.

Earlier, locals prepared laddus and hoardings were been put up congratulating "Odisha's daughter" as many expressed confidence in Murmu's win.

Folk artists and tribal dancers were seen performing on the streets. "We prepared 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town," local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said.

Various local organisations such as traders' bodies, bar associations, religious and educational institutions, and even government officials are waiting with palpable enthusiasm to congratulate the "daughter of the soil".

(With inputs from agencies)

Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. NDA's presidential candidate crossed the 50 per cent mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting. In the third round, a total of 1,333 votes were valid. The total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, and Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes. According to Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, up to the third round, the cumulative total valid votes was 3,219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2,161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. He said the states covered in the third round are Karnataka, Kerala, M Yashwant Sinha gets 1,058 votes of the value of 2,61,062. READ HERE | In Droupadi Murmu, India gets its youngest and first president to be born after Independence Meanwhile, a source said that 17 MPs cross-voted in favour of Murmu. Earlier, he said, the votes of the 15 MPs were declared invalid and added that all the votes of MPs have been counted. Eight MPs did not vote in the presidential election, he added. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the residence of NDA's Presidential candidate #DroupadiMurmu after congratulating her on being elected as the country's President. pic.twitter.com/aM6aIckOxB — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022 Murmu has raced ahead of her rival Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of the Opposition, in the counting. It is said the BJP units across the country are likely to celebrate following her win. Nadda is also likely to hold a meeting of party leaders, including its chief ministers from different states, on Sunday ahead of her oath-taking ceremony on July 25, sources said. OPINION | Why Droupadi Murmu is important Murmu's hometown Rairangpur was full of celebrations. There is enthusiasm among the people as for the first time, someone from the state is tipped to occupy the country's topmost constitutional post. Earlier, locals prepared laddus and hoardings were been put up congratulating "Odisha's daughter" as many expressed confidence in Murmu's win. Folk artists and tribal dancers were seen performing on the streets. "We prepared 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town," local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said. Various local organisations such as traders' bodies, bar associations, religious and educational institutions, and even government officials are waiting with palpable enthusiasm to congratulate the "daughter of the soil". (With inputs from agencies)