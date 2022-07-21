Home Nation

Droupadi Murmu elected as new President, saffron camp erupts in celebration

According to sources, 17 MPs have cross-voted in the Presidential elections, in favour of Droupadi Murmu.

Published: 21st July 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President, at her residence in New Delhi, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. NDA's presidential candidate crossed the 50 per cent mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting. 

In the third round, a total of 1,333 votes were valid. The total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, and Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes.

According to Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, up to the third round, the cumulative total valid votes was 3,219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2,161 votes of the value of 5,77,777.

He said the states covered in the third round are Karnataka, Kerala, M

Yashwant Sinha gets 1,058 votes of the value of 2,61,062.

READ HERE | In Droupadi Murmu, India gets its youngest and first president to be born after Independence

Meanwhile, a source said that 17 MPs cross-voted in favour of Murmu.

Earlier, he said, the votes of the 15 MPs were declared invalid and added that all the votes of MPs have been counted. Eight MPs did not vote in the presidential election, he added.

Murmu has raced ahead of her rival Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of the Opposition, in the counting.

It is said the BJP units across the country are likely to celebrate following her win.

Nadda is also likely to hold a meeting of party leaders, including its chief ministers from different states, on Sunday ahead of her oath-taking ceremony on July 25, sources said.

OPINION | Why Droupadi Murmu is important

Murmu's hometown Rairangpur was full of celebrations. There is enthusiasm among the people as for the first time, someone from the state is tipped to occupy the country's topmost constitutional post.

Earlier, locals prepared laddus and hoardings were been put up congratulating "Odisha's daughter" as many expressed confidence in Murmu's win.

Folk artists and tribal dancers were seen performing on the streets. "We prepared 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town," local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said.

Various local organisations such as traders' bodies, bar associations, religious and educational institutions, and even government officials are waiting with palpable enthusiasm to congratulate the "daughter of the soil".

(With inputs from agencies)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Yashwant Sinha President Indian President President of India
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp