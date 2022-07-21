'Larger bench can hear case': SC on Shinde vs Uddhav and Shiv Sena split

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of setting up a larger bench on issues raised in the petitions filed with regard to the split in Shiv Sena, the merger of a political party, defection, and disqualification of MLAs.

While hearing arguments of the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, respectively, the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, said, “Some of the issues, I strongly feel, may require a larger bench. A larger bench can hear the case.”

A bench headed by the CJI and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli extended the operation of its July 11 order by which it had asked the Assembly Speaker not to proceed with a plea seeking disqualification of the MLAs of the Uddhav faction as sought by the Shinde group on the ground of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.

The bench also issued notices on petitions filed by the Uddhav group and asked the other side to file responses by July 27 for consideration by a larger bench, and fixed them for hearing on Aug. 1.

While a battery of senior lawyers, including Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, spoke on behalf of the Uddhav faction, the Shinde group was led by senior advocate Harish Salve.

“What happens to the verdict of people? The 10th Schedule, meant to stop defection, has turned topsy-turvy and has been used to instigate defection,” Sibal said.

Salve replied by saying, “Heavens do not fall if a chief minister is changed. Let us get into if the speaker was appointed as per law and not on the crisis of democracy and all that... Raising a voice within the party without crossing the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ is not an act of defection.”

