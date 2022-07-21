Home Nation

'Larger bench can hear case': SC on Shinde vs Uddhav and Shiv Sena split

The court also extended the operation of its July 11 order by which it had asked the Assembly Speaker not to proceed with a plea seeking disqualification of the MLAs of the Uddhav faction.

Published: 21st July 2022 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of setting up a larger bench on issues raised in the petitions filed with regard to the split in Shiv Sena, the merger of a political party, defection, and disqualification of MLAs. 

While hearing arguments of the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, respectively, the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, said, “Some of the issues, I strongly feel, may require a larger bench. A larger bench can hear the case.”

A bench headed by the CJI and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli extended the operation of its July 11 order by which it had asked the Assembly Speaker not to proceed with a plea seeking disqualification of the MLAs of the Uddhav faction as sought by the Shinde group on the ground of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.

The bench also issued notices on petitions filed by the Uddhav group and asked the other side to file responses by July 27 for consideration by a larger bench, and fixed them for hearing on Aug. 1.
While a battery of senior lawyers, including Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, spoke on behalf of the Uddhav faction, the Shinde group was led by senior advocate Harish Salve.

 “What happens to the verdict of people? The 10th Schedule, meant to stop defection, has turned topsy-turvy and has been used to instigate defection,” Sibal said.

Salve replied by saying, “Heavens do not fall if a chief minister is changed. Let us get into if the speaker was appointed as per law and not on the crisis of democracy and all that... Raising a voice within the party without crossing the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ is not an act of defection.”

CJI’s observations

While hearing arguments of the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, said, “Some of the issues, I strongly feel, may require a larger bench. A larger bench can hear the case”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp