Lucknow Diary

Madam Tussauds gets new address in Noida

Delhi’s loss is UP’s gain. After being shut for nearly two years, Delhi’s Madame Tussauds wax museum has reappeared in a newer and bigger avatar at Noida’s DLF Mall. Launched in 2017, the previous museum was in Regal building at Connaught Place. The new museum which opened doors on Tuesday is spread over 16,000 square feet on the fourth floor of the mall. The earlier one in CP was about 14,000 square feet. To start with, the museum has over 50 wax statues and a few more would be added soon. The first visitors on Tuesday were wowed by the sublime statues and gave a thumbs up to more than 90% of them for their accuracy, be it Milkha Singh or Kareena Kapoor, Virat Kohli or Ustad Zakir Hussain. This is the only Madame Tussauds, run by the Merlin Entertainments, in the country.

Nishad Party chief, a small-time deity

Nishad Party chief and MLC Sanjay Nishad, who champions the cause of his caste men, doesn’t mind being treated as a small-time deity himself. A video of Nishad being worshipped by his partymen recently went viral. Statues of ‘supreme leaders’ being installed by their disciples is common, but a neta being worshipped live, with aarti and other customary acts is still rare. The ‘bhakts’ also justify their act. His disciples consider him as their guru and guru is like a bhagwan, said one. How can a bhagwan not accept the request of his devotees?, asked another. Valid point.

Behenji calls her own brother traitor

After senior party functionaries left in droves over the past few years, BSP chief Mayawati has trained her gun at her own relatives. She recently went public with her allegations against her own relatives. She also slammed the leaders of Dalit community who have launched their own parties and condemned one of her brothers who has joined hands with them. However, she put in a word of praise for younger brother Anand. “After all, others left me, my younger brother Anand is engaged in my service and party after leaving his government job,” she tweeted. She also accused ‘casteist forces’ of hatching a conspiracy to weaken the BSP. In the same vein, she cautioned her cadre to be careful of such forces in the interest of the party and the movement.

