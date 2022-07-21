Home Nation

Presidential poll: NDA candidate Murmu leading in second round of counting as well

Including earlier results of the Parliament, the grand total so far is 1,886 valid votes. Sinha gots 537 votes, valued at 1,89,876 so far while Murmu is leading with 1,349 votes.

Published: 21st July 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tribal artists perform in anticipation of the results of Presidential Elections 2022 favouring Draupadi Murmu, near her residence in Rairangpur. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is leading with 1,349 votes valued at 4,83,299, including earlier results.

According to PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, including the earlier results of Parliament, the grand total so far is 1,886 valid votes valued at 6,73,175. Yashwant Sinha gots 537 votes, valued at 1,89,876 so far, on Thursday.

After the second round, where ballot paper of the first 10 states was alphabetically counted, the total valid votes was 1138 and their total value 1,49,575. "Out of this, Droupadi Murmu gets 809 votes valued at 1,05,299 and Yashwant Sinha gets 329 votes valued at 44,276," he said.

Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid, he said. With each MP having a vote value of 700 in this presidential election, Murmu received a total of 5,23,600 votes which is 72.19 per cent of the total valid MP votes, indicating some cross-voting in her favour, officials said during the first round of counting.

On the other hand, Sinha's total vote value stood at 1,45,600, which is 27.81 per cent of the total valid votes. 

presidential election Yashwant Sinha Draupadi Murmu
Comments

