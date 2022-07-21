Home Nation

Punjab CM Mann falls ill after drinking water from holy rivulet Kali Bein; hospitalised & discharged

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited Mann in the hospital on Wednesday.

Published: 21st July 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 04:56 PM

AAP's Punjab state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann (PTI File Photo)

Bhagwant Mann (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been discharged two days after he complained of abdominal discomfort. Three days before the incident, the CM had a glass of water directly from Kali Bein, a holy rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Mann was admitted to Apollo Indraprastha Hospital at Sarita Vihar in the national capital on Wednesday and discharged on Thursday.

At the hospital, he was examined for stomach ache following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection. He was kept under the observation of a high-level multidisciplinary team of medical experts in a private ward in the hospital and remained stable. He was accompanied by his wife and sister at the time of discharge.

Interestingly, Mann had drunk the glass of water from Kali Bein on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the river in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday. He had announced the launch of a statewide campaign to clean rivers and drains in the state .

After returning to the state capital on Thursday, Mann met Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Anti Gangster Task Force chief Promod Ban along with other senior police officers at his official residence. The meeting comes a day after two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of Moosewala were killed in the police encounter near Amritsar.

