CBSE Class 10 results announced, 94.4 per cent students clear exam

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

Published: 22nd July 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

"The (Class 10) result has been announced," a CBSE official said.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

