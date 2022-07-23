Home Nation

TMC running 'government of corrupts' in West Bengal: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Speaking to reporters, the Civil Aviation Minister said that the level of corruption in the state was shocking and unprecedented.

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress is running a "government of corrupts" in West Bengal, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged on Saturday, hours after the arrest of state Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee in the school jobs scam.

Speaking to reporters, the Civil Aviation Minister said that the level of corruption in the state was shocking and unprecedented.

"The TMC government has crossed all limits of misgovernance and corruption. The level of corruption in the state is just shocking and unprecedented. The TMC government is no longer a government for the people, it is rather the government of corrupts. The entire government is knee-deep in corruption," Scindia alleged.

Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the jobs scam that allegedly happened during recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

He was the education minister of the state when the alleged irregularities took place. Scindia was in Kolkata to take stalk of the BJP's organisation in the Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, for which he has been appointed 'Pravas minister'.

BJP had lost the seat in the northern suburbs of Kolkata in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP has identified 144 Lok Sabha seats, and gave the responsibility of the party's organisation in those seats to senior leaders ahead of the 2024 elections.

Scindia took a metro ride from Dakshineswar to Baranagar and interacted with locals. He also held closed-door organisational meetings in various parts of the constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp