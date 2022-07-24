Home Nation

'Shiv Sena rules 11 crore hearts in Maharashtra, seeking proof is shocking': Sanjay Raut

Raut's remarks came after the Commission asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, to submit documents in support of their claim on the election symbol.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed unhappiness at the Election Commission seeking documents from the Udhhav Thackeray-led faction to prove popular support for it and said the people will not forget those who have backstabbed the party.

"It is unfortunate that a party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray 56 years ago has been asked to submit documents to prove popular support."

"The 11 crore people of Maharashtra are proof of Shiv Sena's popular support. Breaking away 10-12 people by offering them bribes is no proof," Rault told reporters in Mumbai.

Raut alleged that the rebels have become a tool in the hands of people sitting in Delhi, who are trying to "destroy" Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

"The people of Maharashtra will give you a befitting response," the Rajya Sabha member said, adding that Aditya Thackeray has been receiving massive support from the people during his ongoing state-wide tour.

"Those who have backstabbed Shiv Sena, those who have hurt the dignity of Maharashtra, will not be forgiven by the people of the state."

"Shiv Sena lives in the heart of every person of Maharashtra. It gives strength to every hand in Maharashtra. What more proof is required," Raut asked.

Earlier, the Election Commission asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol of the political outfit.

Election Commission sources said the two sides have been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and the written statements of the rival factions.

They said the requirements were made in line with Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

