Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Tejashwi takes fitness route following PM

Taking a cue from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is now busy in extreme workout to lose weight and maintain his physical health. It was PM Narendra Modi who suggested Tejashwi to shed some flab. It all happened when PM had come to participate in centenary celebrations of Bihar assembly building recently. On Monday, a video was shared by Tejashwi’s aides on social media showing the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly pulling an old jeep of his former chief minister father Lalu Prasad for a few metres using his bare hands. Earlier, he was spotted playing cricket in the residential premises of his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi on 10, Circular Road in Patna. Tejashwi, it seems, owes his new found passion for physical fitness.

Manjhi’s two cents on drinking and disparity

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi has advised underdogs of the dry state to learn the art of enjoying their drinks on the sly from their wealthy counterparts whose bacchanalia does not land them in jails. “Anarth ho raha hai,” (what is happening is outrageous), remarked Manjhi while referring to the arrest of a drunken man for violating the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016. Manjhi, whose party is a part of the ruling NDA in Bihar, said that these commoners should emulate the ‘bade sahibs’ (big shots) who quietly enjoy a few pegs in the night and go to sleep and hence never get caught by police. Prohibition is in force in Bihar since April 2016.

Bihar’s babus and government schools

Some bureaucrats of Bihar are fond of visiting government schools these days. They can be seen teaching students in their classrooms, dining mid-day meal with children sitting in the row and motivating them to focus on their studies. Gopalganj DM Nawal Kishore Choudhary and his Katihar counterpart Udayan Mishra are among the few ones to name. Both the DMs taught students lessons of their choice in classrooms. However, Lakhisarai DM Sanjay Kumar Singh scolded the headmaster of a school for wearing tradition wearing kurta-pajama at work. Singh said if students can come to school in uniform, why not teachers be properly dressed at their workplace, he observed.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com

