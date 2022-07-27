Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Transfers trigger minister-MLA tiff

The unofficial transfer season has arrived, which means MLAs are knocking on the doors of ministers to get their chosen bureaucrats transferred. Ruling Congress MLAs have stepped up their pressure tactics for transfers. With the election due next year, failure in realising the MLAs’ desires this year may lead to moments of fallout.

In one such tiff, an angry MLA recently went to a minister’s chamber and reprimanded him. Many said the clash reached a point of physical grappling. Later, the MLA took the matter to CM Ashok Gehlot and got his way. Post the revolt of Sachin Pilot, it is said that Congress MLAs have become more powerful than even the ministers.

Son’s larger-than-life retirement gift to mom

Teacher-mom Vimala Devi from Ghassu village of Laxmangarh had her retirement day celebrated in a never-seen-before fashion, thanks to her son. On Guru Purnima, the engineer son, Arvind, hired a helicopter from Delhi for his mom who retired as a government teacher. His father and sister tagged along. During the flight, flowers were rained from the helicopter over the whole village where the mother served.

The son even gifted a plot on the Moon and Mars to his mom, besides a luxury car. An emotional Vimala said, “Helicopter ride, a Thar SUV, land on the Mars and Moon have all surprised me. Today I am happy that the sanskars I gave my son are coming back to amaze me.”

State’s dedicated film tourism policy unveiled

Besides being a top tourist destination, Rajasthan is a favoured location for filmmakers – both Indian and international. To boost film production, the state unveiled a film tourism policy at the recent Rajasthan Tourism Domestic Travel Mart in Jaipur. State principal secretary for tourism Gayatri Rathore said the government now offers subsidies and incentives in a policy adopted to attract filmmakers – which will also provide greater momentum for tourism.

Addressing stakeholders, she said, “Films are an effective way of promoting tourist destinations as locales in films generate huge interest.” The state government also plans to set up a film institute.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

