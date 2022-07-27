Home Nation

Land-for-jobs scam: CBI arrests former OSD of Lalu Yadav

The agency is carrying out searches at two locations in Patna and two in Darbhanga in Bihar in connection with the case.

Published: 27th July 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Bhola Yadav, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said Wednesday.

The agency is carrying out searches at two locations in Patna and two in Darbhanga in Bihar in connection with the case, they said.

Bhola Yadav served as OSD to Lalu Yadav during 2005-09, they said. It is alleged that prime properties in Patna were sold or gifted to the family members of the former minister in return for railway jobs to their owners and their families, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Yadav Land-for-jobs scam CBI
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp