Political uncertainty looms as JMM, BJP claim defection

RANCHI: Amid claims and counterclaims by the ruling JMM and opposition BJP about the large-scale defection of legislators, political uncertainty is looming over Jharkhand. The BJP claims that 21 JMM MLAs are in touch. However, the JMM has declared that 16 BJP MLAs are willing to join it. In the 81-member Assembly, the JMM along with the Congress has 46 MLAs. The BJP has 25 legislators.

The fluid situation is due to the legal trouble being faced by CM Hemant Soren and his associates, both in the Jharkhand High Court and the Election Commission of India, over charges of corruption and misuse of power. The BJP has already appealed to the EC to disqualify Soren for the alleged irregularities in granting mining leases and also on transactions of some shell companies allegedly operated by his family members and associates.

The cross-voting in the Presidential polls by more than half of the Congress MLAs in favour of NDA’s Droupadi Murmu has added to the flux. Post Presidential polls, the Congress is jittered by fears of BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus.’ Congress sources say the leadership is keeping an eye on “suspected MLAs.”

BJP’s legislature party leader Babulal Marandi, however, has rejected speculation.

“Everybody knows the JMM. Since power lies in the wrong hands, there has been all-round loot. The JMM is nothing but a sinking ship which nobody would like to board,” said Marandi. State Congress chief Rajesh Thakur says his party MLAs are united and there is no danger to the Jharkhand government. “Such questions are asked again and again because BJP keeps spreading such rumours,” said Thakur.

ED summons Soren’s press advisor

The ED on Tuesday summoned CM Hemant Soren’s press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu for interrogation in the illegal mining scam case. Prasad’s name came up during the interrogation of Soren’s representative Pankaj Mishra, who was arrested on July 19. Prasad is said to be associated with Soren for several years. ED sources said he has been asked to appear before it on Aug 1.

