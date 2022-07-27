Home Nation

Political uncertainty looms as JMM, BJP claim defection

Amid claims and counterclaims by the ruling JMM and opposition BJP about large-scale defection of legislators, political uncertainty is looming over Jharkhand.

Published: 27th July 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Amid claims and counterclaims by the ruling JMM and opposition BJP about the large-scale defection of legislators, political uncertainty is looming over Jharkhand. The BJP claims that 21 JMM MLAs are in touch. However, the JMM has declared that 16 BJP MLAs are willing to join it. In the 81-member Assembly, the JMM along with the Congress has 46 MLAs. The BJP has 25 legislators.

The fluid situation is due to the legal trouble being faced by CM Hemant Soren and his associates, both in the Jharkhand High Court and the Election Commission of India, over charges of corruption and misuse of power. The BJP has already appealed to the EC to disqualify Soren for the alleged irregularities in granting mining leases and also on transactions of some shell companies allegedly operated by his family members and associates.

The cross-voting in the Presidential polls by more than half of the Congress MLAs in favour of NDA’s Droupadi Murmu has added to the flux. Post Presidential polls, the Congress is jittered by fears of BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus.’ Congress sources say the leadership is keeping an eye on “suspected MLAs.”
BJP’s legislature party leader Babulal Marandi, however, has rejected speculation.

“Everybody knows the JMM. Since power lies in the wrong hands, there has been all-round loot. The JMM is nothing but a sinking ship which nobody would like to board,” said Marandi. State Congress chief Rajesh Thakur says his party MLAs are united and there is no danger to the Jharkhand government. “Such questions are asked again and again because BJP keeps spreading such rumours,” said Thakur.

ED summons Soren’s press advisor
The ED on Tuesday summoned CM Hemant Soren’s press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu for interrogation in the illegal mining scam case. Prasad’s name came up during the interrogation of Soren’s representative Pankaj Mishra, who was arrested on July 19. Prasad is said to be associated with Soren for several years. ED sources said he has been asked to appear before it on Aug 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JMM BJP CM Hemant Soren Jharkhand High Court Election Commission of India
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp