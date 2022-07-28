Home Nation

‘Teen pregnancies, early marriages impediment in population control’: MoS Health

Though teenage pregnancy has shown a decline in the country, over 118 districts in India still report less than 10 per cent of adolescent pregnancies.

Published: 28th July 2022 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

pregnancy, maternity leaves

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the fertility rate in India has stabilised, teenage pregnancies and early marriages are hindering population control in the country, with over 118 districts in reporting 10 per cent of adolescent pregnancy and over 44 per cent of districts recording over 20 per cent women marrying before they reach the age of 18 years. 

Though teenage pregnancy has shown a decline in the country, over 118 districts in India still report less than 10 per cent of adolescent pregnancies. These districts are mainly concentrated in Bihar (19) and West Bengal (15), followed by Assam (13), Maharashtra (13), Jharkhand (10), Andhra Pradesh (7), and Tripura (4).

Similarly, over 44 per cent of the districts in India reported over 20 per cent of women marrying before they reach the age of 18 years, according to India’s Vision Family Planning 2030 report released on Wednesday. These districts are Bihar (17), West Bengal (8), Jharkhand (7), Assam (4), and two each in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. 

The leading cause of concern is that these districts also experience low rates of modern contraceptive use, the report released by Minister of State of Health and Family Planning Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

“The fertility rate is stabilising in the country... however, the significant cause of concern is high teenage fertility in some areas,” the report said.

Although there has been a steady decline in adolescent childbearing, from 7.9% (National Family Health Survey-4) to 6.8% (NFHS-5), it remains a priority area that requires addressal, especially since India will continue to have one of the youngest populations in the world until 2030, the report highlighted.

It added that adolescents and youth remain a concerned area as overall demand for contraception is low in both age groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
adolescent pregnancy Population Control
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp