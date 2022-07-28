‘Teen pregnancies, early marriages impediment in population control’: MoS Health

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the fertility rate in India has stabilised, teenage pregnancies and early marriages are hindering population control in the country, with over 118 districts in reporting 10 per cent of adolescent pregnancy and over 44 per cent of districts recording over 20 per cent women marrying before they reach the age of 18 years.

Though teenage pregnancy has shown a decline in the country, over 118 districts in India still report less than 10 per cent of adolescent pregnancies. These districts are mainly concentrated in Bihar (19) and West Bengal (15), followed by Assam (13), Maharashtra (13), Jharkhand (10), Andhra Pradesh (7), and Tripura (4).

Similarly, over 44 per cent of the districts in India reported over 20 per cent of women marrying before they reach the age of 18 years, according to India’s Vision Family Planning 2030 report released on Wednesday. These districts are Bihar (17), West Bengal (8), Jharkhand (7), Assam (4), and two each in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The leading cause of concern is that these districts also experience low rates of modern contraceptive use, the report released by Minister of State of Health and Family Planning Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

“The fertility rate is stabilising in the country... however, the significant cause of concern is high teenage fertility in some areas,” the report said.

Although there has been a steady decline in adolescent childbearing, from 7.9% (National Family Health Survey-4) to 6.8% (NFHS-5), it remains a priority area that requires addressal, especially since India will continue to have one of the youngest populations in the world until 2030, the report highlighted.

It added that adolescents and youth remain a concerned area as overall demand for contraception is low in both age groups.

