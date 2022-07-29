Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Chief Secretary not to be addressed by initials

Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua does not like the use of his name in the abbreviated form. The general administration department has issued instructions to all the departments asking that the short form of Chief Secretary Punjab Vijay Kumar Janjua should not be used in any communication. “It is generally observed that the name used for approval and signature of the Chief Secretary on official letters is written in abbreviated form. In this regard, orders have now been issued that wherever the name of the Chief Secretary is to be entered in official works and letters, Vijay Kumar Janjua should be used instead of V K Janjua,” the statement from the general administration department read.

Sidhu honoured by Pak’s Punjabi Virsa

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was recently honored posthumously with the Waris Shah International Award by the Pakistan-based literary society Punjabi Virsa along with poet Dr Surjit Singh Patar and writer Harjinder Pal Jinder. Moosewala has become the first singer to be honored with this award. The president of the Waris Shah International Award Committee, Ilyas Ghumman shared a picture on Twitter where a group of Punjabi writers and singers can be seen commemorating Moosewala following the award announcement. Waris Shah International Award was instituted in 2000 to honor Punjabi writers and literateurs from the world over whose work promote Punjabi culture and language.

Hotels to protest hike in bar licence fee

Hoteliers in Punjab might hang “do not disturb” signs outside their establishments from August 1 in protest against the revised excise policy of the state. This will see a whopping increase in the annual licence fees to operate in-house bars from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and also a steep increase in the VAT rates on liquor from 5 per cent to 22 per cent. Liquor has already been made cheaper, with the revised excise policy making liquor cheaper by 35-60 per cent. With the quota now being open, the rates of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer will be marginally down beginning July 1 and the prices of some brands on a par with those prevailing in Chandigarh. The rates will be 10 to 15 per cent lower than in Haryana. The aim is to stop liquor being smuggled into the state from both Haryana and Chandigarh.

