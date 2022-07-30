Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Twin slip-ups turn embarrassing for govt

Slip ups by State Home Minister Narottam Mishra at least on two occasions proved embarrassing for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government earlier this month. On July 18, Mishra, while briefing journalists on a Maharashtra State Roadways bus plunging in Narmada, said 15 passengers were rescued, which was contrary to Indore Rural IG’s information about none survivors. Realising the gaffe, the minister corrected the facts a few hours later in Bhopal. Just a few days before it, Mishra had hastily told the media that BJP swept the municipal polls in Digvijaya Singh’s home town Raghogarh. The reality was different, as municipal polls weren’t held in Raghogarh and the minister had mistaken Rajgarh as Raghogarh, possibly in haste to belittle the ex-CM.

MP too might drop chapters on Mughals

Three months after CBSE dropped from the Class XI and XII’s political science syllabi some chapters, including the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories and the chronicles of Mughal courts, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government too seems to be thinking on similar lines. Recently, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, while welcoming the CBSE’s move, said Mughal invaders cannot be heroes for our students. “The MP government too will review the presence of chapters on them in the syllabus of the state board,” Mishra said. Recently, similar statement was made by state’s School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, who said, “We want to teach our children nationalism and not slavery.”

Tribal woman stumbles upon Rs 20 lakh diamond

Urgency to collect firewood in jungles led a poor tribal woman in Panna district to a piece of diamond worth around Rs 20 lakh. Genda Devi was collecting wood in Purshottampur area, when she spotted a shining stone and brought it home along with the firewood. Two days later, when the tribal family went with the stone to the Diamond Office in Panna, they were told that it wasn’t a stone, but a piece of diamond which would be worth lakhs. The diamond has been deposited at the office and will be put up for auction. The tribal family will get the auction proceeds after deduction of 12 per cent royalty and 1 per cent tax.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.journo@gmail.com

Twin slip-ups turn embarrassing for govt Slip ups by State Home Minister Narottam Mishra at least on two occasions proved embarrassing for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government earlier this month. On July 18, Mishra, while briefing journalists on a Maharashtra State Roadways bus plunging in Narmada, said 15 passengers were rescued, which was contrary to Indore Rural IG’s information about none survivors. Realising the gaffe, the minister corrected the facts a few hours later in Bhopal. Just a few days before it, Mishra had hastily told the media that BJP swept the municipal polls in Digvijaya Singh’s home town Raghogarh. The reality was different, as municipal polls weren’t held in Raghogarh and the minister had mistaken Rajgarh as Raghogarh, possibly in haste to belittle the ex-CM. MP too might drop chapters on Mughals Three months after CBSE dropped from the Class XI and XII’s political science syllabi some chapters, including the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories and the chronicles of Mughal courts, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government too seems to be thinking on similar lines. Recently, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, while welcoming the CBSE’s move, said Mughal invaders cannot be heroes for our students. “The MP government too will review the presence of chapters on them in the syllabus of the state board,” Mishra said. Recently, similar statement was made by state’s School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, who said, “We want to teach our children nationalism and not slavery.” Tribal woman stumbles upon Rs 20 lakh diamond Urgency to collect firewood in jungles led a poor tribal woman in Panna district to a piece of diamond worth around Rs 20 lakh. Genda Devi was collecting wood in Purshottampur area, when she spotted a shining stone and brought it home along with the firewood. Two days later, when the tribal family went with the stone to the Diamond Office in Panna, they were told that it wasn’t a stone, but a piece of diamond which would be worth lakhs. The diamond has been deposited at the office and will be put up for auction. The tribal family will get the auction proceeds after deduction of 12 per cent royalty and 1 per cent tax. Anuraag singh Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.journo@gmail.com