Home Nation

Bhopal Diary

Slip ups by State Home Minister Narottam Mishra at least on two occasions proved embarrassing for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government earlier this month.

Published: 30th July 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Twin slip-ups turn embarrassing for govt
Slip ups by State Home Minister Narottam Mishra at least on two occasions proved embarrassing for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government earlier this month. On July 18, Mishra, while briefing journalists on a Maharashtra State Roadways bus plunging in Narmada, said 15 passengers were rescued, which was contrary to Indore Rural IG’s information about none survivors. Realising the gaffe, the minister corrected the facts a few hours later in Bhopal. Just a few days before it, Mishra had hastily told the media that BJP swept the municipal polls in Digvijaya Singh’s home town Raghogarh. The reality was different, as municipal polls weren’t held in Raghogarh and the minister had mistaken Rajgarh as Raghogarh, possibly in haste to belittle the ex-CM.

MP too might drop chapters on Mughals 
Three months after CBSE dropped from the Class XI and XII’s political science syllabi some chapters, including the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories and the chronicles of Mughal courts, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government too seems to be thinking on similar lines. Recently, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, while welcoming the CBSE’s move, said Mughal invaders cannot be heroes for our students. “The MP government too will review the presence of chapters on them in the syllabus of the state board,” Mishra said. Recently, similar statement was made by state’s School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, who said, “We want to teach our children nationalism and not slavery.”

Tribal woman stumbles upon Rs 20 lakh diamond
Urgency to collect firewood in jungles led a poor tribal woman in Panna district to a piece of diamond worth around Rs 20 lakh. Genda Devi was collecting wood in Purshottampur area, when she spotted a shining stone and brought it home along with the firewood. Two days later, when the tribal family went with the stone to the Diamond Office in Panna, they were told that it wasn’t a stone, but a piece of diamond which would be worth lakhs. The diamond has been deposited at the office and will be put up for auction. The tribal family will get the auction proceeds after deduction of 12 per cent royalty and 1 per cent tax.

Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.journo@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp