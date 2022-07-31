Home Nation

Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested after cash haul in Howrah

Each MLA was allegedly being offered Rs 10 crore in cash and a ministerial berth if the BJP forms government in the state.

Published: 31st July 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs

L-R: Jharkhand Congress MLAs Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Viksal, and Irfan Ansari. (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

HOWRAH: Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were arrested on Sunday in West Bengal's Howrah district after a huge amount of cash was recovered from their vehicle, a senior police officer said.

An amount of Rs 49 lakh in cash was recovered from their SUV, which was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in the Panchla police station area on Saturday evening, he said.

MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari, and two other persons, including their driver, were arrested after they failed to answer the police as to why they were carrying such a huge amount of cash, he added.

"They could not state the reason for carrying such a huge amount of cash. We are not satisfied by their claim that they came here to purchase sarees meant to be distributed among tribal women. We have arrested them for further investigation," the officer told PTI.

The state CID has taken over the investigation from the Howrah Rural Police, he said.

READ HERE | Jharkhand Congress MLAs were conspiring to topple Soren government: Bermo MLA in FIR

The five persons, including the MLAs, have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including that for criminal conspiracy, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

The arrests were made after the MLAs were questioned throughout the night, the officer said.

The Congress has alleged that the BJP was trying to topple its coalition government with Hemant Soren's JMM in Jharkhand with the help of these MLAs.

Each MLA was allegedly being offered Rs 10 crore in cash and a ministerial berth if the BJP forms government in the state.

The BJP has rubbished the allegations, claiming that the Congress was defaming it to hide corruption within the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand MLAs Jharkhand Congress Hemant Soren
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp