STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NSCN-IM sticks to demand of separate flag, constitution

The NSCN was formed in 1980 and split eight years later into NSCN-IM, led by Isak Chishi Swu and Muivah, and NSCN-K, with SS Khaplan at the helm.

Published: 01st June 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Thuingaleng Muivah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Amid pressure on the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) to go for the settlement of the “Naga political issue”, the group on Tuesday stuck to its guns on the demand of a separate Naga flag and constitution, which has delayed the long-cherished settlement.

“How can we forfeit the Naga national flag and Naga constitution in the name of political solution? What belongs to us that defines our political identity can never be compromised for the sweet morsel in the name of Naga political settlement. We cannot be made a laughing stock before the world by succumbing to pressure or temptation,” NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu said during their “national assembly”.

The NSCN was formed in 1980 and split eight years later into NSCN-IM, led by Isak Chishi Swu and Muivah, and NSCN-K, with SS Khaplan at the helm.

Most leaders of the NSCN-IM are Manipur Nagas while those of the NNPGs are mostly Nagas from Nagaland.

The NNPGs are ready for settlement and they have already stated that the contentious issues could be pursued post-settlement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Socialist Council of Nagalim
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp