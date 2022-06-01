NSCN-IM sticks to demand of separate flag, constitution

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amid pressure on the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) to go for the settlement of the “Naga political issue”, the group on Tuesday stuck to its guns on the demand of a separate Naga flag and constitution, which has delayed the long-cherished settlement.

“How can we forfeit the Naga national flag and Naga constitution in the name of political solution? What belongs to us that defines our political identity can never be compromised for the sweet morsel in the name of Naga political settlement. We cannot be made a laughing stock before the world by succumbing to pressure or temptation,” NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu said during their “national assembly”.

The NSCN was formed in 1980 and split eight years later into NSCN-IM, led by Isak Chishi Swu and Muivah, and NSCN-K, with SS Khaplan at the helm.

Most leaders of the NSCN-IM are Manipur Nagas while those of the NNPGs are mostly Nagas from Nagaland.

The NNPGs are ready for settlement and they have already stated that the contentious issues could be pursued post-settlement.