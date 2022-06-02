Guwahati Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

‘Menstrual card’ for women introduced

The National Health Mission (NHM) has launched a “menstrual card” for women in the state. NHM Assam Mission Director Dr M S Lakshmi Priya said this would help women maintain a proper record of their menstruation cycle. She was speaking in the backdrop of the Menstrual Hygiene Day. The NHM, Assam, in association with the Kamrup (Metro) District Health Society, had organised a special awareness programme to mark the Menstrual Hygiene Day. On the occasion, the NHM, Assam had organised an online competition. “Interested persons may go to nhm.assam.gov.in and answer the queries. All participants will get e-certificates and their names will be published,” a statement said.

IIT to probe Meghalaya dome collapse incident

Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati) will probe the recent collapse of the central dome of the under-construction Meghalaya Assembly building. The nearly Rs 200 crore project is being implemented by an Uttar Pradesh-based firm. The state government had approached four IITs and the IIT Guwahati responded. Experts from the institute have already visited the site, and are expected to begin probe into the incident soon. The incident had left the state government embarrassed and triggered demands from various quarters as well as political parties for a CBI probe. The dome was considered a highlight of what was to be an iconic structure of Shillong.

Minority certificate stirs hornet’s nest

Assam cabinet’s decision to provide minority certificate to Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis has met with opposition with the minority-based political party All India United Democratic Front stating that the state government is not above the Constitution of India. The party viewed the move as “divide and rule” policy. Party leader Aminul Islam said the six communities have been already granted minority status. Earlier, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta stated that there has been the practice of issuing SC, ST and OBC certificates – but no minority certificates. He said the decision was made as there was no certificate-based identification of the minorities.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com