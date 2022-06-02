STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati Diary

The most pressing stories from Assam, by our correspondent Prasanta Mazumdar.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

‘Menstrual card’ for women introduced
The National Health Mission (NHM) has launched a “menstrual card” for women in the state. NHM Assam Mission Director Dr M S Lakshmi Priya said this would help women maintain a proper record of their menstruation cycle. She was speaking in the backdrop of the Menstrual Hygiene Day. The NHM, Assam, in association with the Kamrup (Metro) District Health Society, had organised a special awareness programme to mark the Menstrual Hygiene Day. On the occasion, the NHM, Assam had organised an online competition. “Interested persons may go to nhm.assam.gov.in and answer the queries. All participants will get e-certificates and their names will be published,” a statement said.

IIT to probe Meghalaya dome collapse incident
Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati) will probe the recent collapse of the central dome of the under-construction Meghalaya Assembly building. The nearly Rs 200 crore project is being implemented by an Uttar Pradesh-based firm. The state government had approached four IITs and the IIT Guwahati responded. Experts from the institute have already visited the site, and are expected to begin probe into the incident soon. The incident had left the state government embarrassed and triggered demands from various quarters as well as political parties for a CBI probe. The dome was considered a highlight of what was to be an iconic structure of Shillong.

Minority certificate stirs hornet’s nest
Assam cabinet’s decision to provide minority certificate to Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis has met with opposition with the minority-based political party All India United Democratic Front stating that the state government is not above the Constitution of India. The party viewed the move as “divide and rule” policy. Party leader Aminul Islam said the six communities have been already granted minority status.  Earlier, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta stated that there has been the practice of issuing SC, ST and OBC certificates – but no minority certificates. He said the decision was made as there was no certificate-based identification of the minorities. 

Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Menstrual card IIT Guwahati
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp