Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

As BSP exits Rampur, all eyes on Azamgarh

The two Lok Sabha bypolls in UP are headed for a contrasting finale. While Rampur, the pocket borough of SP veteran Azam Khan, will have a bipolar contest with the BSP opting out of the race, all eyes are now on Azamgarh. The seat has been vacated by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had won it at a keenly contested battle against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Yadav Nirahua in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Although sitting MLA Ramakant Yadav, a BJP turncoat, has purchased the nomination papers, the party is toying with the idea of fielding Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh’s wife and former Kannauj MP. If this happens, there is a buzz in BJP that it could pitch in Mulayam’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav.

Kashi’s poll-obsessed man, Adig, no more

Contesting elections was his fad. His ideals were the likes of Bhagwati Prasad Dixit ‘Ghodewala’ and Kaka Joginder Singh ‘Dharti Pakad’, the two poll-obsessed legends who set many records of fighting elections. No wonder Narendra Nath Dubey would prefer to call himself Kashi’s Dharti Pakad though Banarasis would call him ‘Adig’ (nonchalant). Dubey who started contesting polls in 80s, passed away in his ‘karmabhoomi’ due to cardiac arrest. No one is sure of his age. He has contested in parliamentary, assembly, council and even for the post of vice-president – losing all of them. He hit the headlines when the signatures of 50 MPs endorsing his nomination for the 2012 Presidential election were found to be faked.

Mercury mayhem may hamper mango export

Not too delectable news from UP’s mango belt. Abnormal weather and extended heatwave, which started pretty early this year, have taken a toll on the mango yield. Growers in Lucknow’s Malihabad fear that the loss could be as high as 80 per cent. Against an average production of 40 lakh metric tonnes, this year it may not go beyond 10 lakh metric tonnes. Result: High prices, low export. So, get ready to cough up Rs 100 per kg for your favourite Dussehri and Chausa against the average retail price of Rs 25-30 in previous years. Other mango belts of the state - Saharanpur, Bijnor, Hardoi, etc have a similar story to narrate. Growers and experts in Malihabad say that the mango crop is very weather sensitive.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com