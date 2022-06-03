Rajya Sabha polls 2022: Jailed Maharashtra netas may move court for voting

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The upcoming elections for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra has turned out to be a fierce battle between ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and the opposition BJP, making each vote count. Seven candidates for six seats are in fray.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that NCP minister Nawab Malik and former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who are behind the bar, will approach the court to get permission to exercise their voting rights.

As per its present strength in Maharashtra Assembly, BJP can elect two candidates for Rajya Sabha but has fielded three candidates. It has created a direct fight against Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar.

NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will elect one each while Sena has fielded second candidate for the sixth seat of the Rajya Sabha. Both the BJP and Shiv Sena face a shortage of 10 votes.

If all independent MLAs, who have supported the MVA government, support Sena’s second candidate, then Pawar will sail through. However, BJP is also trying to woo these independents to back its candidates.

Sources in BJP said the party was asking Sena to withdraw its candidate and in return, BJP will help Sena to get its 10 candidates elected unopposed in upcoming council elections.