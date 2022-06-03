STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha polls 2022: Jailed Maharashtra netas may move court for voting

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that NCP minister Nawab Malik and former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who are behind the bar, will approach the court to get permission to exercise their voting rights.

Published: 03rd June 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The upcoming elections for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra has turned out to be a fierce battle between ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and the opposition BJP, making each vote count. Seven candidates for six seats are in fray.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that NCP minister Nawab Malik and former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who are behind the bar, will approach the court to get permission to exercise their voting rights.

As per its present strength in Maharashtra Assembly, BJP can elect two candidates for Rajya Sabha but has fielded three candidates. It has created a direct fight against Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar.

NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will elect one each while Sena has fielded second candidate for the sixth seat of the Rajya Sabha. Both the BJP and Shiv Sena face a shortage of 10 votes.

If all independent MLAs, who have supported the MVA government, support Sena’s second candidate, then Pawar will sail through. However, BJP is also trying to woo these independents to back its candidates.

Sources in BJP said the party was asking Sena to withdraw its candidate and in return, BJP will help Sena to get its 10 candidates elected unopposed in upcoming council elections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Maha Vikas Aghadi Nawab Malik Anil Deshmukh Shiv Sena NCP Congress Rajya Sabha Polls Rajya Sabha Polls 2022 Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Elections 2022
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp