Rs 2.5 lakh crore given to Telangana no discrimination ever done: Amit Shah

Presiding over the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, organised for the first time by the Ministry of Culture in Delhi, the Home Minister refuted allegations that the State has been ignored.

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Denying that the Centre has accorded “step-motherly” treatment to Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has “religiously pursued policies to strengthen Centre-State relations”.

Presiding over the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, organised for the first time by the Ministry of Culture in Delhi, the Home Minister refuted allegations that the State has been ignored.“The Modi government believes that the country’s development can take place only when the States are developed,” Shah said. 

Claiming that the Central government “does not distinguish between States ruled by the BJP and other parties”, the Home Minister said that the Centre has disbursed Rs 2.52 lakh crore for different development schemes for Telangana between 2014 and 2022. 

