Government has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi has been highlighting various measures of his government to mark its eighth anniversary, which fell on May 30.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared details of various initiatives of his government, and asserted that it has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance which helps the poor, youth, farmers, women and the marginalised.

Modi shared articles from his website that had details of the government's reforms in defence sector, humanitarian and people-centric measures on foreign soils to help Indians, and initiatives to boost self-reliance.

He has been highlighting various measures of his government to mark its eighth anniversary, which fell on May 30.

A tweet from MyGovIndia, retweeted by him, noted surgical and air strikes aimed at Pakistan-based terrorists in response to terror attacks in India, repeal of Article 370, six times increase in defence exports, evacuation of over 1.83 crore Indians from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic and 52 per cent reduction in terror attacks since 2014 as among the national security and foreign policy highlights of the government.

He said, "Inspired by the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' our Government has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance which helps the poor, youth, farmers, women and the marginalised. #8YearsOfSushasan."

He also shared an article on his app which highlighted a series of reforms in the defence sector with focus on indigenisation, making of defence corridors and boosting defence exports among others.

"Ours is a Government which cares for each and every Indian," he said in another tweet, adding that it is driven by a people-centric and humanitarian approach.

He shared an article which detailed various operations launched by the government to rescue Indian nationals from countries like Ukraine, Yemen and Afghanistan when they were hit by war.

Foreign nationals were also evacuated by India.

Another article shared by the prime minister listed economic agreements with Australia and the UAE, and India's export of over 20 crore COVID-19 vaccines to over 100 countries to highlight his government's quest to make India "aatmanirbhar" (self reliant).

The article said, "It is also due to the same Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision that India's exports have hit record highs while even foreign investment in India is at a record level. Clearly, the world wants to trade with India and considers it a reliable partner in the post-COVID world order."

